Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,550,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 26,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,206,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,758. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.