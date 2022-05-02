Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

LULU stock opened at $354.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.