Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $444.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

LULU stock opened at $354.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

