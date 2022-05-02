Lundin Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.73 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

