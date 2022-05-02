Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.61. 594,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.29.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

