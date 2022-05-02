Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Luokung Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 211,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,742. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.