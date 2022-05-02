Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LYSCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,261. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

