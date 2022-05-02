Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Macerich has set its FY22 guidance at $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.850-$2.050 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Macerich by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Macerich by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

