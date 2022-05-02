Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $142.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 733.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.