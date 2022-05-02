MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

MAG stock opened at C$18.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.36. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$16.74 and a twelve month high of C$29.28. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,266,321. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

