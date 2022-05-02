MAG Silver (MAG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MAG Silver (TSE: MAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$30.00.

4/20/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.25.

4/4/2022 – MAG Silver was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.39 on Monday, reaching C$18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 74,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,639. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.11.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,266,321. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

