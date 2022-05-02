Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 45,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

