Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Magna International stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 166,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

