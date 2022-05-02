Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Set at $68.00 by Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a $68.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

MGA traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $59.45. 136,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

