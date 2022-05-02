Magna International (TSE:MG) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MG. Citigroup cut their target price on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.36.

Shares of MG traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$76.19. 304,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,012. The stock has a market cap of C$22.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.17. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

