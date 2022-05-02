Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

