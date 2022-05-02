Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

