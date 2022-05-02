Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

