Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

TUSK stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

