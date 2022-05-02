Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.33).

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMG. Barclays upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 301 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

EMG opened at GBX 235 ($3.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.39. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($34,985.98).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

