Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.04.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.37. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.0799984 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.