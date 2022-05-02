Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,656,200 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 1,988,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 781.2 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

