Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRRTY. Barclays lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.94. 88,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

