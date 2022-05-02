MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. MarineMax reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

HZO stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

