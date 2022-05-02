Markel Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $24.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.26 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $20.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $27.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $22.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.50 EPS.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,397.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

