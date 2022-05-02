MarketAxess (MKTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $332.00 to $316.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $361.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $367.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00.

4/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $412.00 to $372.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/4/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $480.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $267.07. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,843. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

