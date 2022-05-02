MarketAxess (MKTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/25/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $332.00 to $316.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $361.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $367.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00.
- 4/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $412.00 to $372.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/4/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $480.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $267.07. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,843. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $498.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.41.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.
In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.