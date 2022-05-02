MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,187 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

