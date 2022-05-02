Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $9.30 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.