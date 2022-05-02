Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Update

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. 237,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,742. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

