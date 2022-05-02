Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.37).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.96) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.67. The company has a market cap of £475.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.20 ($1.28).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

