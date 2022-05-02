Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in April

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Marui Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.