Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $112.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.81 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

