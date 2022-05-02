MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

MasTec stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,813. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $9,478,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

