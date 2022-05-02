Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29. Match Group has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

