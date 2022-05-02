Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.80 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

