Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

MAT stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 46.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

