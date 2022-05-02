Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.