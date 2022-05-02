MaxCyte (MXCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $5.54 on Monday. MaxCyte has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $17.44.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

