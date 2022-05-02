Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MAXN stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. The firm had revenue of $221.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

