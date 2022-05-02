Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.88 on Monday. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

