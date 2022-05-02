Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 1,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,282.8 days.
MZDAF stock remained flat at $$6.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 890. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.
Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
