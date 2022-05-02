Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 1,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,282.8 days.

MZDAF stock remained flat at $$6.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 890. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.