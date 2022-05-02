McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.33.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 503.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 663,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,993,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 68,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.37. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

