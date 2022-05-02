McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.37.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

