McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,438 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50.

NYSE MCK traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $307.38. 28,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,652. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.21 and a 200-day moving average of $259.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

