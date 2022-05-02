MDA (MDA) to Release Earnings on Monday

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect MDA to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$590.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.97 million.

MDA opened at C$8.84 on Monday. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

