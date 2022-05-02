MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDXH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MDXH opened at $8.03 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

