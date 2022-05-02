MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MD stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

