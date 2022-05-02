MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

MD opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

