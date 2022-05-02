Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $133.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.