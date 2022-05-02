Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Mega Matrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
About Mega Matrix (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mega Matrix (ACY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.